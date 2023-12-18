The Inbetweeners' James Buckley Shares His Favourite Line From The Show... But It's Not One Of Jay's

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Not to make you feel hideously ancient, but can you believe that The Inbetweeners ended a whole 13 years ago? It’s also been a whole decade since the release of the second film in the franchise, marking the last time we saw Simon, Jay, Neil and Will get up to cringe-inducing antics.

The three seasons of the show ended up being a complete obsession for many at the time of its release, with plenty of the series’ iconic lines still burnt into our brains.

I mean, were you even a teenager in the UK if you didn’t have people going ‘oooh friend’ at you at any opportunity or shouting ‘bus wanker’ every time you took public transport?

Now James Buckley, known for playing the sex-mad, foul-mouthed Jay Cartwright, has revealed which line from the show is actually his favourite.

However, despite his character having endless memorable quips, it’s not one of his own.

Appearing on Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s podcast, The Therapy Crouch, he shared: “There’s a line from The Inbetweeners, this is one of my favourite lines and it is Jay talking to his dad.

“And his dad just goes, ‘Jay, women are like fairground rides, f**king mental.’”

After breaking into laughter, the now 36-year-old added: “That’s it, that’s all it is – that’s the pearls of wisdom.

“And I’m just like ‘oh thanks dad.’”

James Buckley previously ruled out ever returning to The Inbetweeners as Jay Cartwright, saying: “There’s not enough money in the world.”

While James described playing Jay as “the best job” in the world, he explained he doesn’t want to spoil a “universally loved” show.

During an interview with Chris Moyles on Radio X, James said: “I don’t want to go near it anymore, not because I don’t think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would.

“I love the boys, I love the writers. Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world.

“All we did was muck around all day long and they filmed us doing it, and, at the end of the day, we might have had an episode … or a film or something.

“But it might – you know, as I’m getting older – it’s looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved.

