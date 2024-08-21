The Kansas City Chiefs Found Out About Travis Kelce's Eras Tour Appearance In This Hilarious Way

inger Taylor Swift, center, is joined onstage by boyfriend Travis Kelce, right, during an Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It’s not something even the most dedicated Swifties could have predicted, but, back in June, Taylor Swift brought her partner Travis Kelce on stage at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that him coming on stage was actually his idea.

Advertisement

Travis said he told Taylor that it’d be funny if he appeared on a bicycle while the singer performed the 1989 track Blank Space during a show.

However, his appearance was actually participating in a skit in which dancers try to revive a collapsed Taylor before she performs I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

“I had so much fun,” Kelce said, calling it an “honour” to be onstage with Taylor.

However, this surprise performance actually came as a surprise to the Kansas City Chiefs, too.

As social media was blowing up with clips and reactions to his performance, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also started to receive text after text telling him about that night’s Eras Tour show, according to The Atlantic.

Advertisement

Of course, Veach was just as delighted as the rest of us to see the skit.

Speaking to The Atlantic, he said: “He’s a showman. He has just a natural gift of being able to perform in front of people. Obviously, we get the most benefit when he’s doing it on Sundays.”

Anyone that’s seen the clip would agree that Travis gave a stellar performance, despite being nervous that he might drop his superstar girlfriend when carrying her across the stage.

Veach continued, “It’s funny because when you see those clips with him on tour with Taylor, it looks as if he was a part of that show for months. But it was that one day, and he just looks natural. It’s a gift he has.”