Vinnie Jones was the first celebrity contestant to be unveiled when Australia’s version of The Masked Singer returned for its third series – and it sounds like he didn’t exactly have the best time on the show. The former footballer and actor delivered his first (and last) performance as Volcano during Monday night’s episode, singing a cover of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers. After failing to impress the judges, Vinnie was sent packing from the show, but it sounds like his exit couldn’t have come soon enough. Chatting to The Kyle And Jackie O Show the day after his exit, Vinnie joked: “Yeah, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Ten Vinnie Jones on the set of The Masked Singer Australia

He continued: “As soon as the cheque clears then the big stick comes out and they start whacking you on the ass with it, bossing me around.” When Kyle commented he must have been relieved to be first out, Vinnie agreed: “I never thought getting my head ripped off would be so satisfying.” “It was an out of body experience mate, I can tell you,” he continued. “I wanted to give a few of them a back hander or a little slap and I couldn’t get near them because every time I felt like that they put a cape over my head so I couldn’t see no one! “I felt like a boxer in the ring with my arms tied behind my back.”

Ten Vinnie lasted just one episode as his Masked Singer alter-ego Volcano