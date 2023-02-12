The Masked Singer Unmasked Two US Icons In Double Reveal

Jacket Potato and Jellyfish on The Masked Singer ITV

Warning! This article contains major spoilers about the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer revealed two US icons were behind the characters of Jacket Potato and Jellyfish on Saturday night.

The ITV guessing game featured a double unmasking during its semi-final, with both mystery stars voted off ahead of next week’s final.

Jacket Potato was first to be unmasked, after losing a sing-off with Rhino, with legendary Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora revealed to be behind the mask.

“It took a little getting used to, but once I put [the costume] on that was it,” he said.

“It’s a wild reality when you do this show, it’s a gas. Everybody has treated me so good here. I’ve had a ball man, it’s been fun. I figured we’d fool some people, you know.”

Jellyfish was then unmasked to reveal none other than former Glee star Amber Riley.

🎶 For She’s a JELLY good fellow!!!! 🎉 #Jellyfish! You're a phenomenal STINGER! Congratulations on getting this far ❤️ #MaskedSingerUK!!! ☂️🌊 pic.twitter.com/xtZu6kZGBt — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 11, 2023

“As soon as you started getting the Dreamgirls clues I was like, ‘NO!’” she told Jonathan Ross, who had correctly guessed her identity

“I really tried to pick songs that people would kind of not recognise my voice...”

Mo Gilligan was also stunned as he had been in Amber’s company in the US a few weeks prior to filming The Masked Singer, and he did not twig when she mentioned she would be coming to the UK.

Jacket Potato and Jellyfish’s exit from the competition means that next week’s final will see Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino battle it out to become the winner of The Masked Singer.