The Masked Singer panel were left visibly shocked after Rockhopper was finally unveiled on Saturday night’s show.

The unmasking left Rita Ora’s jaw on the studio floor alongside equally stunned judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and guest judge Dame Joan Collins when Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams revealed herself.

Advertisement

The panel had previously guessed Rockhopper to be Fergie, Jamelia and Nicole Scherzinger.

Michelle said: “There were so many clues you guys were missing, I was under my mask cracking up, thinking ‘please don’t guess me, please don’t guess me’.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a blast to come on here and be singing. It’s been awesome.”

Rita told her: “You did so good, you confused the hell out of us.”

Advertisement

On the UK version I tried soooooooo hard to disguise my tone VS me just killin it vocally on the US version!!! LOLOL!!! That was the fun part….. the panel thought I was Swedish! I did what needed to be done! 😂 — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) February 5, 2022

Rockhopper’s unmasking means Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny will go through to the grand final of the ITV show.

Earlier in the semi-final, Aled Jones was revealed as Traffic Cone.

After his identity was revealed, he said: “Can I go back to being classical and choral now?

“It’s so uplifting and when will I ever sing Rick Astley and the Pina Colada song again?”

Advertisement

😱 Did YOU guess TRAFFIC CONE'S REAL IDENTITY? 💥 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/lSUzgWi9XC — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 5, 2022

Aled had dazzled the panel with his rendition of Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

After his identity was disclosed, he wrote on Twitter: “What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do!

“Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv – come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March.”

What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do! Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv - come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March ;) #TrafficCone #TheCone #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/xwJIrDx4Ns — Aled Jones (@realaled) February 5, 2022