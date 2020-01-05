If you were anywhere near a TV on Saturday night (and let’s face it, most of us were - it’s January after all), you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d finally lost it if you were watching ITV at 7pm.

Despite the channel trailing The Masked Singer for weeks in pretty much every single ad break, nobody really knew what to expect.

Or rather, we did, but just couldn’t quite believe that what we were being promised was actually going to become a reality.