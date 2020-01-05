If you were anywhere near a TV on Saturday night (and let’s face it, most of us were - it’s January after all), you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d finally lost it if you were watching ITV at 7pm.
Despite the channel trailing The Masked Singer for weeks in pretty much every single ad break, nobody really knew what to expect.
Or rather, we did, but just couldn’t quite believe that what we were being promised was actually going to become a reality.
Yep, The Masked Singer is hands-down the most bonkers show to hit our screens since… well, let’s just say Simon Cowell must be kicking himself.
Or punching his TV...
The idea (!) of the show is that 12 mystery celebs take to the stage to sing while concealed in an elaborate costume.
The first six stars took to the stage on Saturday and included a duck - which was dressed as Madonna (we did say it was bonkers)...
A super-buff chameleon...
Ahem...
A giant bee (complete with creepy doll’s face)...
And a very camp unicorn singing Kate Bush OBVIOUSLY.
After performing, the panel - made up of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong - then have a stab at guessing who is behind the mask, as does everyone watching at home, before the audience vote for their favourite.
Most of the panel’s guesses were a reach (to say the least)...
Even if you wanted to change the channel, some unknown mystery force appeared to be stopping everyone from doing so...
Unsurprisingly, the first unmasked celeb wasn’t Margot Robbie, Angela Lansbury or Kylie Minogue (yes, they were all suggested by the panel), but Bianca Jackson Patsy Palmer.
Seeee?
Well, kinda.
If you can handle it, The Masked Singer returns to ITV tonight at 7pm.