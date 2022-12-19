The Masked Singer season four returns in January ITV

For the past three years, The Masked Singer has introduced us to a host of weird and wonderful characters like Blob, Grandfather Clock, Bagpipes and Traffic Cone, as well as featuring an award-winning singer belting out a power ballad while dressed as a giant sausage.

Well, there’s now less than a fortnight to go until the fourth season launches on ITV, and it looks very much like business as usual.

The 12 costumes for the new series have now been unveiled, and if you thought that the behind-the-scenes team might already be running out of ideas after three years of knocking it out of the park – you can think again.

Among the bizarre new alter-egos for the masked celebrities on the line-up are Knitting, a literal pile of yarn, a singing bin dubbed Rubbish and Ghost, whose outfit is inspired by one of those makeshift Halloween costumes you throw together at the last minute.

Meanwhile, there’s also the regular mix of characters from the animal kingdom too, from a sinister-looking phoenix to a rodeo-loving Rhino, plus the Masked Singer UK’s first ever double act in the form of Cat & Mouse.

Check out all the new outfits here…

Joel Dommett will once again be on presenting duties for the new series of The Masked Singer, with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan all returning to the judging panel.

Previous winners of the UK series include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia, who competed as Queen Bee, Sausage and Koala, respectively.