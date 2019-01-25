The Most Romantic Hotels In The World In 2019, Revealed

TripAdvisor

If you’re looking for some Valentine’s Day inspiration, here’s some good news. The travel experts at TripAdvisor just released their 17th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards, including the world’s best hotels in 2019 and travellers’ favourite romantic getaways. This year’s number one spot was awarded to Lani’s Suites Deluxe in Puerto Del Carmen, Spain. It’s an adults-only, beachside hotel with 25 beachfront suites that provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a heated pool and towel service. Located only minutes from the nearest airport, a short drive to the nearby Timanfaya National Park and only 15 minutes from the island’s capital in Arrecife, it’s no surprise this destination topped the list.

Travellers note that “total relaxation” and “little touches” make Lani’s Suites truly one of a kind, particularly the on-site spa treatments and romantic turn-down service. Two French hotels made this year’s top 10, including The Maison Souquet, which nabbed the number one last year, and it’s not hard to see why. The luxury hotel features exquisite Parisian decor with Arabian style ― from plush velvet seating, climbing greenery, brocade carpets and lavish paintings reminiscent of Napoleon III era ― and includes butler service, a secret spa and an enchanting bar.

TripAdvisor The Maison Souquet in Paris, France.

The H20 Suites Hotel in Key West, Florida, is the only American hotel on the list. It’s a new adult-only hotel with 22 suites, 11 individual plunge pools, a rooftop swimming pool and bar for all guests. More adventure-travel couples might be interested in the number five winner, The Kayon Resort in Ubud, Indonesia. Perched atop the Ubud hillside and surrounded by lush tropical rainforest, it’s one of the most enchanting and romantic locations on this year’s list of romantic destinations.

The Romance award winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor each year, with an emphasis on reviews marked as a couple’s stay. The site analysed more than 7,800 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide to determine this year’s winners. Take a look below at the top 10 winners for the world’s most romantic hotels in 2019: