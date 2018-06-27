Curators at the Museum of London are hoping to permanently keep a mouldy slice of fatberg in its archive for future generations.

The chunk of fatberg – which is made of a build up of grime, fat, wet wipes and oil – was chopped off a “monster fatberg” that weighed 130 tonnes and was found in a sewer beneath Whitechapel, London.

It has been on display in the museum since February as part of an exhibition that ends on Sunday.

But the museum wants to keep the slice of fatberg – which is officially classed as hazardous waste and has flies and mould growing in it, as a permanent fixture in its archives.

Museum conservator and self-professed “fatberg boffin” Andy Holbrook told HuffPost UK that preserving the fatberg is historically important as it tells the story of modern urban life.