The Mystery Of The Spooky Figure At The Coronation Has Been Solved

Twitter A cloaked figure is seen during the Coronation of King Charles III

Whether you watched the Coronation at the weekend or not, it was hard to miss the coverage on social media and one thing that we were enjoying was the haunting figure spotted during the ceremony. The figure, which looked to be cloaked and carrying a scythe, quickly scuttled by the open doors at Westminster Abbey, much to the horror of people watching live.





i’m paying no notice to the coronation but is that the fucking grim reaper pic.twitter.com/qZScuQqzKu — lk (@darwinfc777) May 6, 2023

On Tiktok, creators were enjoying jokes about the figure being Princess Diana, King Charles’s first wife:

But Who Was The Cloaked Figure?

We’re sorry to tell you that the truth is nowhere near as exciting, or funny, as these theories. The cloaked figure walking by Westminster Abbey was a verger. The verger is a member of the abbey community that assists with religious ceremonies but they’re not a member of the clergy.

When vergers carry a rod, like in the clip shared from the King’s Coronation, they do so before a bishop or dean as a symbol of office.