'The Next Lettuce': Starmer Compares Badenoch To Liz Truss In Brutal Commons Slapdown

Starmer and Badenoch clashed at PMQs. UK Parliament

The prime minister told the Tory leader she was on course to becoming “the next lettuce” as the pair clashed at PMQs.

That was a reference to the Daily Star’s infamous stunt in which a lettuce lasted longer than Truss did in Downing Street.

Badenoch had attacked the government’s Employment Bill, which is aimed at giving more protections to workers.

She said: “Part one of the bill means a new employee could start a job in the morning and take their employer to the tribunal in the afternoon. It is no wonder that this bill has been called an adventure playground for lawyers.

“This bill is terrible for business but it is great employment for lawyers. I know the prime minister loves the legal profession, but he needs to stop being a lawyer and start being a leader.”

Starmer told her: “I know she likes straight talking, she’s talking absolute nonsense.

“She knows, and anyone who knows anything about employment law knows, you can’t start a job in the morning and go to a tribunal in the afternoon.

“We know she’s not a lawyer, she’s clearly not a leader. If she keeps on like this, she’s going to be the next lettuce.”

Keir Starmer: "We know she's not a lawyer, she's clearly not a leader, but if she keeps on like this, she is going to be the next lettuce."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/Hr9uO6aj5x — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 29, 2025

In a further blow for the Tory leader, she was earlier slapped down by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for using unparliamentary language by accusing the PM of having “misled” the Commons at PMQs last week.

He told her: “Sorry – we can’t accuse the prime minister of misleading the House –”

Tory MPs shouted arguing otherwise, but the Speaker put his hand up.