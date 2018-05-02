Rockstar Games has released a brand-new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the original of the same name.
The game, set at the very end of the period known as the Wild West, focuses on a criminal gang led by a man called Dutch.
Dutch featured as the main villain in the 2010 original as you hunted him down as the ex-outlaw John Marston.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to that story and looks to document the rise of Dutch’s gang and then potentially the betrayal against him by members of his group, including John.
Despite the appearance of Marston in the trailer the game will see you take on the role of Arthur Morgan, a trusted adviser to Dutch and one of the gang.
Little is known about the plot other than the slim pickings that Rockstar have provided including the synopsis that says:
“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive.
“As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”
Red Dead Redemption will be released on 26 October 2018 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Watch the previous trailers here: