How Malians Are Making A Difference Thanks To The Transformative Power Of Water

WaterAid / Guilhem Alandry Oumou Traore, matron at Diaramana Health Centre, during an antenatal consultation with 31-year-old Fatoumata Sogoba, pregnant with her seventh child. Matron for 38 years, Oumou not only delivered Fatoumata herself, but all six of her children. This will be the first of Fatoumata’s children born at the health centre since it was given access to clean water. Diaramana, Mali, April 2016.

When people in the US think of Mali, they might associate it with Timbuktu; a city, assumed by many as mythical, on the fringes of the Sahara Desert and so remote it is referred to in an English metaphor: ‘from here to Timbuktu’ - meaning the end of the earth. Or they might think of our vibrant music scene and international exports including the Songhoy Blues, Salif Keita and Tinariwen. Others might perceive us, unfortunately, as a country riven by conflict. Whatever your association, it is unlikely to be that of a country making quiet but impressive in-roads towards reaching its population with one invaluable, life-saving resource: clean water. Yet, Mali is making significant progress in this area. According to the WHO and Unicef’s Joint Monitoring Programme for water supply, 74% of our 18 million-strong population is now enjoying access to clean water close to home. At the current rate progress, this means that our land-locked nation could reach all Malians with clean water within a generation. No small feat when you consider that – according to calculations made by WaterAid using United Nations data – at current rates, the collective number of years by which nations around the world will fail to provide citizens with their human right to clean water, comes to a staggering 5,337 years in total. While 80 countries will not have universal access to a basic water supply by 2030. We see every day how access to clean water and decent sanitation is transforming lives; empowering individuals and providing the ticket to better health, livelihoods and well-being.

Take, 58-year-old Oumou Traore, a larger-than-life matron who works at the Diaramana Health Centre in the Cercle de Bla, in the dusty plains of Mali’s south-central region of Ségou. For nearly 38 years, Oumou has faithfully served her community - delivering countless babies and treating patients – without access to clean water. Now, with the help of WaterAid and partner organisations, Oumou – known fondly by locals as ‘ma, ma, ma’ or ‘my mother’ - has clean water running directly to her consultation room. Already she and her colleagues are noticing a huge difference, with Oumou reporting a 71% decrease in mortality rates at the health centre. Meanwhile, in the village of Samabogo, 54-year-old Ruth Diallo is at the helm of a female-led soap and shea butter collective. Theirs is a story of female empowerment. Every week, Ruth and 30 women from across the village meet under the shade of trees behind the local church to make soap and shea butter, which they sell at market.

WaterAid/ Guilhem Alandry “As the group we consider ourselves as one single family; as sisters, as mothers-in-law, as daughters-in-law as friends, sometimes there might be problems which is quite normal in any group, but this is not really that normal, we consider ourselves as one group, a single family.” Ruth Diallo, centre, president of women-led soap and shea butter-making collective. Women from Samabogo gather together to make shea butter under the shade of trees.

Ruth tells us that the business is making a real difference to the women’s lives; not just teaching them about the importance of hand-washing and sanitation but also giving them independence and a source of income to help support their families and send their children to school. And then there’s Youssouf Diallo, one of the performers in the Troupe Djonkala. Using just a linen-backdrop, chalked circle for a stage and a sound-system, 22-year-old Youssouf and his band of actors and musicians draw in huge crowds from across the village of Toukoro: putting on a lively, comedic performance to promote better sanitation and hygiene practices – like hand-washing with soap.

WaterAid / Guilhem Alandry “I love my job. When I perform in front of a crowd of people, I am very happy because it means that I am getting my message through.” Actor, Youssouf Diallo, from the Troupe Djonkala of Bla, gets ready ahead of the play organised by WaterAid to teach the population about the importance of hygiene and sanitation. Toukoro village, Circle of Bla, Mali.