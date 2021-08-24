Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his publicist has announced. The musician, who marked his 80th birthday in June, had been a member of the legendary rock group since 1963. A statement from his London publicist Bernard Doherty to the PA news agency said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

picture alliance via Getty Images The Rolling Stones performing in 2018

Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts was to miss the band’s forthcoming US tour. A spokesman said at the time he was “unlikely to be available for the resumption of the Rolling Stones USA No Filter Tour this fall” as he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure. Session and touring musician Steve Jordan was previously announced as Watts’ temporary replacement on drums. Watts said at the time: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.” A spokesperson said then that Watts’ procedure had been “completely successful” but that he needed time to recuperate.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Watts on stage in 2016