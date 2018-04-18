Discussing Mental Health With The Royals Helped Me Support My Son Through OCD

I should have known. The last time the Heads Together Press Officer invited me to to an event I was ambushed by three royals. It was straight out of the pantomime manual book - ‘he’s behind you’ was the look on fellow presenter, Sian Williams’ face as I spoke to her. I turned around, the Duke of Cambridge said, “Hello Sean, why are you running the London Marathon?” As the words of my reply came out of my mouth I wanted to catch them and put them back in it.

“My son has OCD,” I said.

I felt vulnerable and exposed because up until that moment my wife and I had only talked about Reuben’s mental health issues to our closest friends and family. But sometimes the best things in life are unplanned. The conversation that followed with Prince William was certainly one of the best things I’ve done in our family’s battle against Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. It was essentially two dads chatting about their kids. But it was also my chance to beat the parental stigma surrounding mental health - that feeling of judgement because your child is mentally ill. The OCD was so debilitating for Reuben he missed a year of school and spent six months in hospital, but I had instinctively covered it up as best I could to protect him, and us.

To be caught out once can be viewed as a mistake. To be caught out twice is foolish, but that’s exactly what happened last month, when I was ambushed by the royals again. I was invited to be on a panel organised by the mental health charity Heads Together, at the Royal Foundation 2018 launch in the City of London. Mental health campaigner and Telegraph journalist, Bryony Gordon, was the chairperson, and I calculated that if the two of us were asked to contribute it must be a low-key occasion. As I arrived at the venue I noticed a police convoy around the back of the building, surrounded by a throng of reporters. There was a police van not dissimilar to the type that transports the accused to court, so I guessed some high profile prisoner was in the area. It seemed odd though as the High Court is a mile or two west from where I was. But I didn’t give it another thought.

If that wasn’t enough I should have guessed when the checks and searches to get into the building were one step away from a strip search.