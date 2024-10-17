The Secret Dirty Joke Kristen Bell Snuck Into Frozen

LOADING ERROR LOADING

You probably didn’t notice that Kristen Bell snuck in a naughty joke in 2013’s Frozen, but according to her, she “slid it under the radar.”

In a TikTok video posted by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the actor, 44, who played Princess Anna in the animated film, sings a few lyrics from the song “For the First Time In Forever”: “For years I’ve roamed these empty halls / Why have a ballroom with no balls?”

“How did we get that joke in there?” she asks, laughing.

The Nobody Wants This star explained that the risqué line nearly didn’t find its way into the final version of the song.

“It almost didn’t make it in,” she said. “But then we were like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not what it means. Don’t be a perv.’”

But the adult references in this famous kids film didn’t end there in Frozen. In one scene, Princess Anna jokes that “size doesn’t matter.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bell noted that she “always dreamed” of being in a Disney film before voicing Princess Anna.

″[Disney animated films are] so formidable in your life when you’re young and I was obsessed with them,” she shared. “I remember sitting in my living room on my little old boombox, recording myself singing ‘The Little Mermaid’ — in case I ever needed that tape.”

So naturally, she was “thrilled” when she finally scored the opportunity to become a Disney princess.

“It occurred to me that I would do anything they asked me to, but what I should be valiantly striving for is to create a character that I really needed to see when I was 11 years old, which was someone like this character,” Bell said.