BBC

The BBC is set to explore modern marriage and the legacy of divorce in their latest drama, ‘The Split’. The new six-part series tells the story of a family of female lawyers at the centre of London’s emotionally-charged divorce circuit, putting their private lives and those of their clients under the microscope. The show boasts a fantastic cast, many of whom have starred in a range of other shows, but if you’re struggling to quite put your finger on exactly where you remember them from, we’ve delved into their filmography to help you out. Nicola Walker as Hannah Born into a family of divorce lawyers, Hannah is a respected and successful lawyer involved in big figure settlements, but controversially, she is about to leave the family firm to join a rival one. After her father walked out 30 years ago, she helped her mother bring up her sister.

BBC

Where have you seen Nicola Walker before? Nicola is arguably best known for her role in ITV’s ‘Unforgotten’, where she leads the cast as DCI Cassie Stuart. ‘Spooks’ fans will also remember her for playing Ruth Evershed in the BBC spy series. She also plays Gillian in ‘Last Tango In Halifax’ and DS Jackie Stevenson in ‘River’. Stephen Mangan as Nathan Nathan is Hannah’s husband and is a successful barrister in his own right. The couple’s marriage is a seemingly happy one, but it will not stay that way, thanks to the arrival of one of her former flames.

BBC

Where have you seen Stephen Mangan before? Stephen is one of the nation’s most famous comedy actors, playing Guy in ‘Green Wing’ and Sean in ‘Episodes’. He’s also hosted ‘Have I Got News For You’ on numerous occasions, and appeared on the likes of ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ and ‘The Fake News Show’. Barry Atsma as Christie Family lawyer Christie is a former flame of Hannah’s who is now working at the new firm she has just joined. While they haven’t seen each other for years, they were very close back in their university days and his arrival causes tension for Hannah and Nathan.

BBC

Where have you seen Barry Atsma before? Barry is a Dutch actor and has starred in a plethora of dramas in Holland. You might have caught him in the 2016 film ‘The Man With The Iron Heart’ alongside Rosamund Pike and Jack O’Connell. Deborah Findlay as Ruth Ruth is mother to Hannah, Nina and Rose, and also head of the firm, which was created by her ex-husband’s family in 1885.

BBC

Where have you seen Deborah Findlay before? Deborah has an extensive theatre career, and her TV credits include ‘State Of Play’, ‘Foyle’s War’ and ‘Torchwood’, where she played Home Secretary Denise Riley. However, she’s probably best known as Ms. Tomkinson in ‘Cranford’, alongside Judi Dench and Imelda Staunton. Annabel Scholey as Nina Nina is the middle child of the three Defoe sisters, and often acts as the mediator of the family. She’s been in Hannah’s shadow for years, but with her sister moving on to a different firm, it is now her time to shine.

BBC

Where have you seen Annabel Scholey before? Annabel had a starring role as Lauren Drake in the first series of ‘Being Human’, and has also had small parts in the likes of ‘Holby City’, ‘Doctors’, ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Inspector George Gently’. Fiona Button as Rose Rose is Hannah and Nina’s younger sister who is just preparing to get married. Having always been treated as the baby of the family, she begins to rebel against this label. She is the only one who is not a lawyer, instead working as a nanny.

BBC

Where have you seen Fiona Button before? After small roles in ‘Midsomer Murders’ and ‘The Bill’, Fiona landed a lead role as Lucy Bedford in ITV’s ‘The Palace’ and Tess Roberts in two series of ‘Lip Service’. She’s also appeared in ‘Outcasts’ and ‘My Mother And Other Strangers’. Anthony Head as Oscar Oscar is Hannah, Rose and Nina’s long-lost father and Ruth’s ex-husband, who arrives back in their lives 30 years after walking out to be with the girls’ nanny. However, it is not immediately clear why he has waited until now to be reunited with his family.

BBC

Where have you seen Anthony Head before? Anthony will always be best remembered as Rupert Giles in ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, and you may also remember his turn as the Prime Minister in ‘Little Britain’. He’s also appeared in films, including the likes of ‘The Inbetweeners 2’, ‘The Iron Lady’ and ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’. Rudi Dharmalingam as James James is Rose’s husband-to-be who works in finance, with their relationship standing in contrast to the opulence or high-class environment of the law industry.

BBC

Where have you seen Rudi Dharmalingam before? Rudi was on-screen last year as Milan in the BBC series ‘Our Girl’ alongside Michelle Keegan, while he also played Alex in ‘Rellik’. He’s also had small roles in ‘Casualty’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘New Tricks’. Meera Syal as Goldie Self-made millionaire Goldie is one of Hannah’s clients at the centre of the series, who is shocked when her husband of 30 years, Davey, asks for a divorce.

BBC

Where have you seen Meera Syal before? After finding fame in sketch show ‘Goodness Gracious Me’, Meera is best remembered for playing grandmother Sushila in ‘The Kumars At Number 42’. She has also played more serious roles in the likes of ‘Doctor Who’ as Nasreen Chroudhry and ‘Holby City’ as consultant Tara Sodi. Stephen Tompkinson as Davey Davey breaks his wife Goldie’s heart when he abruptly ends their seemingly happy marriage.

BBC

Where have you seen Stephen Tompkinson before? Stephen has been on British TV for over 30 years, and is famous for playing Father Peter Clifford in ‘Ballykissangel’, Alan Banks in ‘DCI Banks’ and starring opposite Amanda Holden as Danny Trevenion in ‘Wild At Heart’. Mathew Baynton as Rex Pope Rex Pope is a well-known stand-up comedian who takes on his angry estranged wife and former comedy agent in a bitter custody battle.

BBC

Where have you seen Mathew Baynton before? ‘Gavin & Stacey’ fans will know Mathew as Deano, a pal of Gavin and Smithy’s. He has also played Simon in ‘Peep Show’ and those viewers with young children might also recognise him from his stint on ‘Horrible Histories’, as well as voicing the character of Roland in ‘Bob The Builder’. Tanya Franks as Sarah Pope Sarah is Rex’s estranged wife who is more than ready to put up a fight to keep their son Eddie.

BBC