The Story Of 2021 As Told By The Best TV Shows Of The Year

Let’s not beat around the bush, it’s been another trying year. But one thing that has helped us through all the chaos and changes in 2021 has been the TV.
Whether it’s been the familiar comfort of Gogglebox, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off, prestige drama like It’s A Sin, Line Of Duty and Vigil or a dose of reality from Love Island and Selling Sunset – not to mention two series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – there’s been a lot to enjoy.
So as we slam the door on 2021, we thought there was no better way to tell the story of the last 12 months than through the lens of some of those shows...
When the country went back into lockdown just days into the New Year
And it was back to a life of sitting around the house
But at least we saw Trump finally leave the White House
During lockdown, days turned into weeks, and weeks into months
But then Boris finally announced his ‘roadmap’
When we were finally allowed to socialise outdoors
Even though that often meant sitting outdoors in the cold, wind or pissing rain
But the taste of that first pint from the tap had never been so good
When those pictures of Matt Hancock and his aide emerged and created a national talking point
And then Delta arrived in the UK and the full unlocking was pushed back
Then came 19 July
We were allowed to hug our loved ones again
We were allowed in friends’ houses again
We could actually see go and see live music
The clubs reopened
And we could resume getting with total strangers
Even if that meant occasionally having to dodge some unwanted advances
Our social lives became busy once again
And we could finally squeeze in a long-awaited holiday
But then the government kept constantly changing the rules
The Euros kicked off, and while some of us initially resisted football fever...
It wasn’t long before we were all swept up in the madness
And fell in love with basically all of the England team
We also continued cheering as Team GB headed to Tokyo for the Olympics
And we all had a bit of a moment when Tom Daley won his first Olympic gold
And then Emma Raducanu won the US open too
