The Swedish Teen Behind The Global School Strikes

Students across the world are walking out of school on Fridays to protest inaction over climate change. Many are inspired by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who held the first school strike for climate outside the Swedish parliament. Thunberg is becoming known for her direct and clear manner, pointing to political maneuvering and economic growth as reasons that leaders are unwilling to take action to get climate change under control. She said to a room of world leaders at the Cop24 Climate Conference, “You are not mature enough to tell it like is. Even that burden you leave to us children. But I don't care about being popular. I care about climate justice and the living planet.”