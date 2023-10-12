Jessica Smith as the giggling baby in the sun on hit TV show, Teletubbies BBC

I don’t know about you, but I remember actually sitting still for Teletubbies when I was younger.

Something about that speaker saying “Time for Teletubbies” and then going into the iconic “Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po!” segment really had me glued to the screen.

You’ll probably remember the baby in the sun, known for her cute giggle and smile, who featured at the start of every episode just before the voice over chimed in with: “Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play.”

Well, in exciting news: that baby is now expecting a baby of her own.

Now in her 20s, Jessica Smith recently shared a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption: “When two becomes three.”

Fans were delighted by the news. “The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby,” one follower commented.

“Congratulations!!! You’re gonna have your own sun baby!!!” another added.

Jessica’s face was used for five seasons in the show’s initial incarnation from 1997 to 2001, with her starring in a whopping 365 episodes – she was later replaced in the reboot by an 18-month-old baby called Berry.

“When I was growing up I was always so proud of my involvement in Teletubbies,” Jessica previously told Digital Spy around the time of the reboot. “Having met baby Berry and seeing how adorable she is, I can’t think of anyone better to take over the role.”

The original production of Teletubbies was highly successful, winning numerous BAFTA awards, and was even shortlisted for a Daytime Emmy award.