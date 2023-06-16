The Seriously Unexpected Sign That You're Getting Heat Stroke

ljubaphoto via Getty Images

We all sweat, it’s gross and makes us feel uncomfortable but it’s a natural bodily reaction. Some people sweat more than others but as the weather gets warmer in the UK we’re probably all sweating right now.

However, if you suddenly stop sweating or you’re not sweating at all, it can be a cause for concern. Dr. Karan Raj explains that a lack of sweat could be a sign of a heat stroke.

“You’re so dehydrated that your natural cooling mechanism which is sweating, stops,” he says.

He continues: “No sweating means you can’t thermoregulate and your core body temperature keeps rising and could affect other organs.”

So no, it’s not a good thing to stop sweating during extreme temperatures.

Dr. Raj goes on to list the other symptoms of heat stroke, including confusion.

“With severe heat stroke, the dehydration means your brain literally shrinks and pulls away from your skull,” Raj says.

“Naturally this causes not very pleasant headaches but also reduces blood perfusion to the brain which means confusion, drowsiness, and irritability,” he explains.

Another symptom of a heat stroke is muscle cramps. “The massive dehydration also causes a shift in your electrolyte balance, particularly sodium and potassium,” he adds.

This directly affects your muscle’s ability to contract, causing weakness and cramps. If you find yourself experiencing any of these symptoms, try to find a place to cool down and drink a bottle of cold water.

According to the NHS, to help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke: