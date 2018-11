POLITICS

The U.S. Midterms: What’s Going On?

November 2018 sees the United States voting in the first major election since Donald Trump was elected president. Trump is not on the ballot, and yet the stakes are incredibly high. The Republicans are at risk of losing their total control of Congress. The Democrats, meanwhile, are divided over the best way to leverage opposition to the president in order to regain a modicum of power. Here’s everything you need to know.