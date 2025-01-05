The Vivienne pictured in 2023 ITV/Shutterstock

Drag performer James Lee Williams – better known to fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race as The Vivienne – has died at the age of 32.

On Sunday evening, the former Drag Race champion’s publicist announced on social media: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

The Vivienne competed on the inaugural series of Drag Race UK back in 2019, eventually winning the crown. They later returned for an all-winners season of the American reality show.

In 2023, The Vivienne also competed on the British reality show Dancing On Ice, becoming the first ever drag artist to do so.

They and their professional skating partner Colin Grafton made it all the way to the final, where they finished in third place overall.

As well as Drag Race and Dancing On Ice, The Vivienne competed with fellow drag queen Courtney Act on That’s My Jam and appeared on Celebrity Karaoke Club, Celebrity Mastermind and Saturday Night Takeaway, where she and her fellow Drag Race UK winners helped hosts Ant and Dec unveil their own drag alter-egos.