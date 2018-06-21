The Waugh Zone Thursday June 21, 2018

As Dominic Grieve waved the white flag on Brexit yesterday, for his critics the much-vaunted Tory ‘Remainer rebellion’ ended not with a bang but a simper. The former Attorney General once again looked and sounded more like a lawyer than a politician. He apologised for his previous “excessive” demand to mandate ministers how to act on Brexit, talked about his second home in France and then finally voted against his own amendment. I wrote our snap analysis of the cave-in HERE, pointing out that Grieve really had been outfought and outgunned by David Davis. The assurances of government time to debate future motions are simply paper promises, and constitutionally meaningless at that.

The Lords finally passed the EU Withdrawal Bill into law last night, though Brexiteers decided not to gloat too much publicly at Grieve’s humiliation. “We have the bill, they have words. They knew damn well they didn’t have the numbers, that’s why they didn’t stand and fight,” one says. Some Leavers think May gave Grieve a get-out purely to keep alive a possible future Remainer rebellion, and some leverage against the ‘clean Brexit no-dealers’. But given that Grieve has now made the issue one of trusting the Government (as opposed to pinning it down in statute), the irony is that few trust him ever again to vote against May. Even if all Labour MPs had voted against the PM yesterday, she would still have won by three votes.

As May celebrates yet another Houdini-like escape from a Brexit-shaped box, there will be long-lasting damage caused by the Tory whips’ refusal to ‘nod through’ sick MPs. Labour’s Naz Shah had to check herself out of hospital and arrive in her pyjamas and be pushed through the voting lobby in a wheelchair. She’s told the Guardian: “I thought I’d just be able to stay in the back of the car, where I’d made a bed for myself, and be counted there, but the Tories wouldn’t have it.” Labour’s heavily pregnant Laura Pidcock told BuzzFeed she has been in “extreme discomfort – the baby is lying on my sciatic nerve – I have had to struggle in to Parliament, aided by a wheelchair at times, only to be checked out by government whips to make sure that I’m not faking it.” A senior Tory MP told me yesterday that a minister has a dying husband, but she was still expected to turn up to vote. No wonder calls to modernise the voting lobby system are growing.

One Labour wag joked yesterday that the first rule of Tory rebel fight club is ‘don’t rebel’. Yet as they surveyed the wreckage this morning, some Remainers were still clinging to the hope that they could defeat the Government on specific issues like customs and the single market when five more Brexit bills (on trade, customs, agriculture, fisheries, immigration) return to the Commons. Already pleased they have a ‘status quo’ transition period, pro-EU MPs also hope they will have the last laugh and secure a ‘soft Brexit’ if Cabinet ministers face down Boris and Gove and co in coming weeks on trade. But with Brussels prepping its own ‘no deal’ plans, this fight is far from over.