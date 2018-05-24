Primark's Pride Range Is A Disgrace

Yesterday, @Primark and @stonewalluk announced a partnership where Primark sell their 'Pride range' across the UK and western Europe and donate 20% of profits to Stonewall. I asked some questions, but got no answers. So I'll try again. A thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/gl9JWwuMrf — Steve Taylor 🇪🇺 (@danophile) May 22, 2018

I began asking Stonewall questions about this on Monday afternoon. In the last 48 hours, more than 200,000 people have seen these tweets, and hundreds have tweeted Stonewall directly. Stonewall have been unable to answer journalists’ questions. No-one doubts that Stonewall will put the funds they raise towards their important equality campaigns but they are doing it off the back of grassroots, volunteer organisations, that don’t have vast cash reserves. And then questions started to be raised about where the items in this range are being produced. An early warning came in a photo posted on Twitter, showing that at least one of these t-shirts is produced in Turkey, the country ranked third worst in Europe for LGBTI equality, where Prides are banned, where police fire on Pride activists with rubber bullets and tear gas, and where the governor of the capital has banned all LGBTI events. Primark’s Corporate Social Responsibility team admitted to me that in addition to Turkey, other products are produced in China and Myanmar.

In Myanmar, male homosexual acts are illegal and the penalty is up to ten years in prison. According to ILGA, there have been recent arrests. In China, whilst homosexual acts are not illegal, ILGA report that NGOs like Stonewall are banned by law. Imagine that, for a moment. Imagine you’re gay, lesbian, bi or trans, and you live in one of those countries. You live your life under fear of family ostracisation, attack, arrest or worse, just for who you are. And you go to your low paid job in a Primark factory to find that you’re producing clothing for the UK that ‘celebrates’ being what you are not allowed to be. What a smack in the guts that must be. Many Pride organisations up and down the country produce their own merchandise, which they sell to raise vital funds. Pride in London, for example, sells a range of ethically-sourced products which contribute tens of thousands of pounds to their huge costs. Those Prides that don’t produce their own merchandise lease stalls to retailers who sell Pride-themed products, generating an income on the rent they get. It’ll be pretty galling for Pride organisers to see people turn up in this Primark garb, knowing that not a penny goes to their Pride.

We have released a full statement with regards to the recently announced merchandise partnership between @stonewalluk and @Primark , you can see the full statement at https://t.co/jeJRlvbONO 🏳️‍🌈 Thank you to everyone who supports Pride organisers across the UK 🏳️‍🌈 — UK Pride Network (@UKPrideNetwork) May 22, 2018