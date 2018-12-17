Theresa May Announces When MPs Will Vote On Brexit Deal

Theresa May has revealed MPs will vote on her Brexit deal in the week beginning 14 January.

“It is now only just over 14 weeks until the UK leaves the EU and I know many members of this House are concerned that we need to take a decision soon,” she told the Commons on Monday afternoon.

The prime minister’s announcement came after Jeremy Corbyn said he could table a motion of no confidence in her if she did not set a date for the vote today.

After May announced the week the vote would take place, the Labour leader did not push ahead with the plan.

Corbyn attacked accused the prime minister of leading “most shambolic and chaotic government in modern political history”.

“A prime minister whose authority has been lost. A Cabinet disintegrating into cliques and factions, and a Conservative Party so fundamentally split that it’s very existence is being discussed,” he said.

May had planned to put her deal to a vote last week - but cancelled it at the last minute after it became clear she would lose.

She then survived an attempt by 117 Tory MPs to oust her from the leadership of the party.

May said today the only way to avoid a no-deal exit was if MPs reached “an agreement” or if Brexit was abandoned.

She said no other deal was going to “miraculously appear” if hers was rejected.

And warning against a second referendum, the PM said it would “break faith with the British people” and do “irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics”.

Earlier today, Downing Street said a so-called managed no-deal Brexit said to be favoured by some Cabinet ministers is unlikely to be agreed by the EU.

Cabinet ministers are openly discussing how to respond to May’s Brexit deal being rejected by MPs.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said it would be important to find out the “will of Parliament” on how to proceed, while Business Secretary Greg Clark also appeared to back an indicative vote to find out what – if anything – MPs could support.