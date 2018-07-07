PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May addresses her ministers as she agrees cabinet responsibility over the Brexit deal.

K E Y P O I N T S

Theresa May has faced down the Brexiteers in her Cabinet to win agreement on a new plan for a ‘business friendly’ UK-EU trade deal.

After 12 hours of talks at her country home of Chequers, none of her critics resigned in protest, though several were not happy with the overall ‘soft Brexit’ package.

The plans propose that trade in industrial and agricultural products should be governed by a ‘common rulebook’ that effectively continues current EU standards and prevents delays at ports and airports.

The UK Parliament would ‘take back control’ by having the power to align UK goods rules with Brussels - or to diverge from them.

Trade in services, like financial services, would not be covered by common rules and the UK accepts there will be less mutual access of their markets.

A ‘facilitated customs arrangement’ would operate under a ‘combined customs territory’. The UK would apply its own tariffs for goods intended for the UK, but set EU tariffs for goods heading into the EU.

The plan aims to allow Britain to set tariffs with the rest of the world while continuing ‘frictionless’ trade at the border with the EU - and avoid a ‘hard border’ between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

A “joint institutional framework” would interpret UK-EU agreements, but UK courts would have to show “due regard paid to EU case law” on goods harmonisation rules.

The jurisdiction of the European court of justice (ECJ) over the UK will end, but trade would be subject to binding independent arbitration in the event of any disputes- and crucially the UK would take regard of the ECJ as “the interpreter of EU rules”.

Preparations for a ‘no deal’ Brexit will be stepped up in case Brussels doesn’t like the compromise plan.



