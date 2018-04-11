An elderly council worker has revealed his horror at receiving an X-rated letter signed by Prime Minister Theresa May pleading for cash.

Raja Habib, 67, said he was left “embarrassed and insulted” after opening the letter that was addressed by Tory marketing chiefs to ‘Mr Youmustbe Fuckingjoking’.

Signed by the Prime Minister, the note to Habib and his wife Sajida, 63, asked for a cash donation to help the Tories “build a Britain fit for the future”.

The Conservative Party on Wednesday said it had launched an investigation.

Habib, from Brixton, London, said: “At first I thought it was a scam but then I looked at the picture of the PM, the signature, and the donation card. I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“It was a complete shock to my system. I was embarrassed and insulted.

“This is the woman we are trusting with our country, and yet her party can’t even send out letters correctly.”