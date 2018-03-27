NHS Crisis: Theresa May Signals First Ever 10-Year Funding Plan

Theresa May has told MPs there will be a long-term funding plan to help the NHS cope with extra demands.
In a victory for Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the Prime Minister has said she recognises “serious cost and demand pressures” on the health service.
May said the Government would come up with a “long-term plan” for NHS funding this year ahead of the 2019 spending review.
She told the Commons Liaison Committee: “I want that to be done in conjunction with leaders of the NHS, with clinicians and health experts and the Government will provide a multi-year funding settlement in support of the plan, consistent with our fiscal rules and balanced approach but ensuring the NHS can cope with the rising demand ahead of the spending review.”
The PM told the committee “we can’t afford to wait until next Easter”.
“I think in this 70th anniversary year of the NHS’s foundation we need an answer on this.”
NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens has welcomed the news.
He said: “The Prime Minister’s announcement of a funded long term plan for the NHS this year is very welcome, timely and significant.
“The NHS celebrates seven decades of service this July, at a time of great pressure on frontline staff and great promise for improved care. So now is absolutely the right time to recommit to all that’s best about our NHS, while also accelerating and capitalising on the huge promise of medical advance for the decade ahead.
“Charting a multi-year path for modern efficient and sensibly funded health and social care could mean huge gains for cancer patients, mental health services and support for frail older people, as well as the several million nurses, doctors and other care staff who devote their lives to looking after us.”
Hunt said on Sunday that he backed a ten-year funding plan for the NHS and indicated tax rises could be used to pay for it.
A 1p rise in income tax could raise around £5 billion to help fund the health and care system.
Hunt said, however, that a dedicated health and social care tax was “premature”.
May said that a long-term funding plan would be drawn up as the Government needed to get away from annual top-ups of the health service budget.
May added at the hearing that she hopes “no-one doubts my personal commitment” to the NHS.
“I rely on the NHS every day as a diabetic,” she added. “I’m eternally grateful to the NHS.”
Asked if more money was going to be put into the service, May had said: “What I want to do is develop a long-term plan for the NHS and then ensure that that is properly resourced.
“By definition we have already committed to putting more money into the NHS over the coming years so, yes, more money will be going in.”
She added: “Funding isn’t the only answer. I think there are some other important elements we need to look at.”
The PM said there needed to be accountability for “every pound that is spent”.
“There is another element, which is about looking at how we can all take more responsibility for our health so that the pressures on the NHS are reduced.”