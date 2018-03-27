NHS Crisis: Theresa May Signals First Ever 10-Year Funding Plan

Theresa May has told MPs there will be a long-term funding plan to help the NHS cope with extra demands.

In a victory for Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the Prime Minister has said she recognises “serious cost and demand pressures” on the health service.

May said the Government would come up with a “long-term plan” for NHS funding this year ahead of the 2019 spending review.

She told the Commons Liaison Committee: “I want that to be done in conjunction with leaders of the NHS, with clinicians and health experts and the Government will provide a multi-year funding settlement in support of the plan, consistent with our fiscal rules and balanced approach but ensuring the NHS can cope with the rising demand ahead of the spending review.”

The PM told the committee “we can’t afford to wait until next Easter”.

“I think in this 70th anniversary year of the NHS’s foundation we need an answer on this.”

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens has welcomed the news.

He said: “The Prime Minister’s announcement of a funded long term plan for the NHS this year is very welcome, timely and significant.