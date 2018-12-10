POLITICS Theresa May Postpones Brexit Vote Theresa May made a statement to a packed House Of Commons on 10 December, explaining her decision to delay Tuesday’s Brexit deal vote. The Prime Minister had been on course for a heavy defeat, amid deep hostility to her plan. More Videos Troubled Crossrail Secures Another Bailout EU Court Rules That The UK Can Unilaterally End Andy Serkis Reprises Gollum Role As Theresa May Fo... New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s Emotional Apology... The 88-Year-Old Still Protesting To Keep Democracy