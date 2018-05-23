Theresa May Refuses To Intervene In Sale Of Wembley To American Billionaire

Theresa May has refused to intervene in the sale of Wembley Stadium to an American billionaire, despite £161m of public cash having been used to refurbish the arena.

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan has made a £800m offer to buy the much-loved 90,000-seat venue from the Football Association (FA), but fans have voiced concerns over the possible sell-off.

It would be the first time stadium - regarded by many as “the home of English football” - would have been taken into foreign ownership.

There are also fears the FA would fail to reinvest any cash windfall it received from the sale back into the game.