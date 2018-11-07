These 1,687 Remembrance Poppies Were Made From Old Plastic Bottles

At first glance, you wouldn’t know how they’ve been created. The 1,687 remembrance poppies winding around the trunks of trees in a park in Jersey are not your traditional paper poppies. Instead, they’ve been made from plastic bottles that would otherwise have been thrown away.

They’ve been crafted by members of the Women’s Institute (WI) group, who have taken discarded plastic and made it into something beautiful and touching.

Helen Asplet, from the group, explains that they made this number of poppies to represent every man from Jersey who died in WW1. The blue poppies represent French nationals who also left for war, never to return.