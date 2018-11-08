These Airline Outfits On 'The Apprentice' Left People Baffled For More Than One Reason

Being a member of cabin crew is a famously stressful job, but you’re also expected to serve looks - no better illustrated than by Wednesday night’s episode of ‘The Apprentice’. In the seventh instalment of the latest series, contestants were tasked with the creation of a new budget airline, complete with a TV advert and crew uniforms. But team Collaborative failed to collaborate efficiently, producing designs that looked less like a cabin crew uniform and more like a clubbing outfit.

BBC

The team, whose name, ‘Jet Pop’ came under widespread scrutiny, created a halterneck number under the supervision of Jackie and Camilla – but the end product left Lord Sugar and his aides baffled.

BBC Please find your nearest exit.

Claude Littner remarked on the viability of the look for day to day work: “I don’t think Jackie and Camilla gave too much thought to the practicality of the uniform. “It was completely sleeveless, quite low, so if it’s going to be a chilly day they’re going to be in trouble, the stewardesses.” But many fans also felt the outfits reminded them of something else.

I think the Fast Food Rockers inspired Jet Pop uniforms on #theapprenticepic.twitter.com/HvSvef21VW — Gizmo 🔰 (@_gizmo_uk) November 7, 2018

Omg 😂😂😂😂 jet pops uniform, brought to you by the stylist of the fast food rockers & Venga boys... #TheApprentice — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐰Rabbit 🐰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RabbitsTea) November 7, 2018

Oh god the fast Food Rockers have come back to haunt me. Their presentation is so cringe, the cheese is melting. #jetpop@bbcapprentice#bbcapprentice#TheApprentice2018#TheApprentice — I'm not interesting (@xxredsoniaxx) November 7, 2018

That’s right, if we cast our minds back to the collection of cursed images that is early noughties pop music video costumes, Jet Pop’s design for their cabin crew is strangely reminiscent of the garbs of the Fast Food Rockers. Enticing, exciting.

EMPICS Entertainment

Other contenders from the era’s lookbook were mid-noughties Eurovision competitors Scooch. They were really doing it for our country, and arguably after the events of last night, their outfits were way ahead of their time.

‘Jet Pop’ is giving me flashbacks to Eurovision 2007. #theapprenticepic.twitter.com/0jqHBEklPX — David Myerscough (@davemyerscough) November 7, 2018

Many people were also pointing out the gendered dynamics of the uniform, including Karren Brady herself.

“Can you imagine as a woman being asked to wear that?” she said. “Stewardesses main role is the safety of the passengers – not to dolly up.” Audiences on the Twitter-sphere were similarly left wondering why traditional men’s uniforms had been entirely overlooked.

Wondering why only stewardess uniforms were an option on #apprentice ? Would have been nice to see an option of gender for the cabin crew. 👩🏻‍✈️ — Jess (@jess_walmsley11) November 7, 2018

@Lord_Sugar watching the apprentice. When are you going to call up both teams on not designing a uniform men can wear. I have seriously lost all respect for you for not calling this out tonight. — Natalie (@littlenat_b) November 7, 2018

Well, yes, BUT....why the decision to only design women's uniforms and not men? All the flights I've been on recently had both men and women working as flight attendants. — Heather Harris (@hharrisEMEA) November 7, 2018

Unless, that is, the uniforms were intended to be gender-neutral after all.

I wonder will the male stewards wear the tankini uniform on JetPop as well #apprentice — Catriona Laverty (@RisenMitten) November 7, 2018

Pretty sure men work as cabin crew as well. Why did the apprentice teams only design female uniforms? Bit old fashioned #TheApprentice — Alice Ridgway (@alicejridgway) November 7, 2018

Why have teams on @bbcapprentice only focused on stewardesses and their uniforms? Do men no longer work in flight crews? #Apprentice#Airline 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ricky Burt (@rick_writer) November 7, 2018