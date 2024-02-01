Six Red Flag Health Signs That Signal You've Got Dust Mites In Your Bed

So, if you didn’t know, dust mites are very small, insect-like pests that feed on dead human skin cells and thrive in warm, humid settings. Warm, humid settings like, for example, your bed. Sorry.

As much as we like to believe that we’re only sharing our bed with those we invite to it, dust mites and bed bugs can snuggle their way in, in the right environments and even make us unwell in the process. Rude.

Now, the experts at Winstons Beds are urging people to check for six crucial signs that dust mites have crept their way into the home.

The signs that dust mites are in the home

Rebecca Swain, a mattress expert at Winstons Beds shared these following tips:

Dry cough

If you’re waking up with a sore throat and a dry cough it’s a strong indicator that the bed is infested with dust mites.

Itchy skin

The main symptom of dust mites is itchy skin. The critters feed on dead skin cells in the bed which is why it’s important to regularly wash bedding on a 60ºC cycle to prevent an infestation.

Sneezing

Sleeping on an area of the bed which is infested with critters can stir up allergies and cause sneezing and runny noses.

Difficulty breathing

The allergens caused by dust mites can cause your chest to tighten making it difficult to breathe in the night. Make sure to vacuum the room to remove the critters and excess dust particles.

Red and itchy eyes

The flu-like symptoms can make your eyes water and become itchy when exposed to the pests. Apply a cold cloth over your eyes to ease the symptoms and immediately strip the bedding.

Disrupted sleep

The presence of dust mites can ruin sleep as you’ll likely wake up due to breathing difficulties. It’s worth investing in allergen-proof bedding to allow for a smoother night’s sleep.

Itching without bite marks is a sign of dust mites

Swain advised, “If you notice you’re itching uncontrollably despite having no bite marks, it’s more than likely you’re sharing a bed with a horde of dust mites. While you can’t see the critters without using a microscope, their presence can be known if you’re suffering from a dry cough in the morning and itchy eyes.”

She added that washing bedding at 60ºC wash and dusting the entire bedroom will reduce the chances of them spawning.

