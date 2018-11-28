If you’re anything like us the arrival of cold days and dark nights will already have you thinking about where you can fly away to on holiday next year, ticking off all your annual leave before you’ve even got it. But if you’re in need of some inspiration, Hostelworld has shared the 19 most desirable travel destinations for adventure seekers in 2019.

vovashevchuk via Getty Images

The results, based on volumes of bookings this year, show that Sri Lanka will fly to the top of everyone’s bucket list, knocking Colombia off last year’s most visited destination. Sri Lanka is followed closely by Turkey, Israel and the Philippines. And it seems we’re all committed to long haul travel as the list is filled with destinations in central America and Asia. “Young people are on a quest for once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” says Catriona Flood, director of strategy and planning at Hostelworld. “Even when they’re heading to conventional holiday destinations such as Turkey, they’re opting for culturally rich city escapes, rather than staying in typical tourist resorts.” So these are the top 15 places you’ll want to get booking. 1. Sri Lanka

If you’re heading to the west or south coast, December to March is the best time to visit. If you’re planning on seeing the east, the best time to enjoy sunnier climes is from April/May to September when the weather is warm and balmy. Where to stay? Hangover Hostels (rating 8.2) Average price of dorms from: £10.17 a night Average flight price from UK to Sri Lanka: £569 return 2. Turkey

Turkey is a beautiful place to visit in the summer months, if you can handle the heat. From mid-June to mid-September, it’s very hot but perfect for swimming in the Mediterranean. Where to stay? ShoeStrıng Cave House (rating 9.1) Average price of dorms from: £8.01 a night Average flight price from UK to Turkey: £135 return 3. Israel

The seasons of spring (April and May) and autumn (September and October) are the best time to visit Israel, when temperatures are mild throughout the country. Where to stay? Pepo Hostel (rating 9.9) Average price of dorms from: £21.72 a night Average flight price from UK to Israel: £263 return 4. Phillipines

Between November and April is the most popular time to visit as this is the dry season. At this time, the country is fully accessible, giving you the chance to visit beautiful islands and more remote areas. Temperatures are extremely high during March and April, so it’s best to travel during the cooler months of December to February. Where to stay? Frendz Resort & Hostel (rating 9.1) Average price of dorms from: £7.48 a night Average flight price from UK to Philippines: £665 return 5. Belize

The best time to visit Belize is from late November to mid-April, during the dry season. Dealing with crowds is an easy sacrifice to make for the warm weather, clear skies and easy access to the country’s top attractions. Where to stay? Lower Dover hostel (rating: 9.4) Av. Price of dorms from: £9.78 a night Average flight price from UK to Belize: £523 return 6. Indonesia

The dry season in Indonesia spans from May to September and this is the most popular time to visit to experience the stunning beaches and beautiful sceney. Where to stay? Cara Cara Inn (rating 8.8) Average price of dorms from: £7.64 a night Average flight price from UK to Indonesia: £552 return 7. Argentina

Whilst December to March are the months in which Patagonia in the south of Argentina is most easily accessible, the whole country can be visited all year round. As for Buenos Aires, the weather is generally hot during this time but a visit in the cooler, crisp months of July and August can be delightful (September is considered low-season, perfect for cheap flight deals). Where to stay? Milhouse Hostel Hipo (rating: 8.9) Av. Price of dorms from: £12.56 a night Average flight price from UK to Argentina: £579 return 8. Mexico

If you want to skip the crowds on your trip, avoid spots like Cancun in March and April during the American Spring Break. If it’s perfect weather that you’re looking for, the best time to visit is generally between December and April, when there is virtually no rain. Where to stay? Mayan Monkey (rating 9.5) Average price of dorms from: £7.04 a night Average flight price from UK to Mexico: £619 return 9. South Korea

Spring (April to June) and autumn (Sep-Nov) are generally regarded as the best times to visit. Weather is mild, rainfall is low and it’s a great time to enjoy the stunning national parks. Avoid the high summer as it can be unbearably muggy and the winter is long and very cold! Where to stay? Blueboat hostel (rating 9.4) Average price of dorms from: £14.59 a night Average flight price from UK to South Korea: £520 return 10. Toronto, Canada

The best time of the year to visit Toronto is from late April to May and mid-September to mid-October. During these times, you’ll have a good chance of clear skies and tourist crowds will be few and far between. The sidewalks will come to life with patio eateries, cultural events, and pedestrian markets. Where to stay? HI Toronto (rating: 8.5) Average price of dorms from: £29.80 a night Average flight price from UK to Canada: £438 return 11. Nepal

Overall the months of October through to November are the best time to visit Nepal with beautiful blue skies and balmy, warm temperatures. Between peak season and the end of the monsoon, mid-September is a great time to visit if you want to avoid the main tourist season. Where to stay? Zostel Kathmandu (rating 9.4) Average price of dorms from: £4.69 a night Average flight price from UK to Nepal: £571 return 12. Ecuador

The best time to visit is in June when temperatures are still mild. Most tourists visit in July. The wet season in Quito is from December through May so expect heavy rainfalls. If you like beaches, then the rainy season from December-January to April/May is surprisingly the best time to visit Ecuador. Where to stay? Hostel Revolution (rating: 9.5) Average price of dorms from: £7.40 a night Average flight price from UK to Ecuador: £510 return 13. Chile

October to March are the warmest and most accessible months to visit Chile. Milder temperatures and fewer crowds, it’s a great time of year to explore all that the country has to offer. Avoid visiting between June and August (winter), when most attractions close and resorts empty out. Where to stay? Radio Boutique Hostel (rating: 9.2) Average price of dorms from: £16.27 a night Average flight price from UK to Chile: £526 return 14. Singapore

While tourists visit throughout the year, the festival seasons are a great time to explore the many facets of Singapore, especially around July when the Great Singapore Sale and the Singapore Food Festival take place. The months between the summers and winters are quite pleasant from February to April where it is less crowded but weather remains pleasant. Where to stay? Quarters Capsule Hostel (rating: 8.9) Average price of dorms from: £21.48 a night Average price from UK to Singapore: £643 return 15. India

India’s climate varies significantly from the north to the south of the country. In general, November through to March is the best time to visit. In northern parts, the climate is cool and dry. Whereas in the south it is scorching year-round, but even these parts are more bearable come January. Central pockets of the country, such as Goa with its beaches and colonial architecture, are also more bearable in the wintertime. If it’s the Indian Himalayas you’ve got your sights set on, July through to September is the best time for a trek in these parts. Where to stay? The Bucket List Hostel (rating: 9.6) Average price of dorms from: £1.64 a night Average flight price from UK to India: £578 return 16. Greece

May and early June offer a great opportunity to visit some of the more popular islands and resorts before the summer crowds arrive. Autumn is another good time to dodge the crowds, with many destinations remaining open until the end of October. Where to stay? Athenstyle (rating 8.3) Average price of dorms from: £16.37 a night

Average flight price from UK to Greece: £99 return 17. Switzerland

The summer months are extremely popular with both the native Swiss and the hordes of visitors who arrive to enjoy the lakes, renowned for their scenic beauty. It’s still low season until mid-December but as Christmas approaches, things get lively and winter sports resorts open up. For the ski season, the best time of year to visit is in January/February when it’s winter high season. Where to stay? Backpackers Villa Sonnenhof (Hostel Interlaken) (rating: 9.4) Average price of dorms from: £20.94 a night Average flight price from UK to Switzerland: £56 return 18. Peru

The coastal and western Andean region are very dry areas with a moderate climate and average temperatures of about 20 degrees Celsius all year round. Further inland it is hot and sunny for most of the year. In the Andes themselves, the dry season takes place between May and September when average temperatures are 25 degrees Celsius and sunny most of the time. Where to stay? Pariwana Hostel Cusco (rating: 9.4) Average price of dorms from: £8.35 a night Average flight price from UK to Peru: £488 return 19. Morocco

The country is most beautiful in spring (mid-March to May) - the perfect time of year for spectacular mountain hiking. Morocco is also lovely in autumn (September to October) when temperatures are warm but not unbearable. Where to stay? Equity Point Marrakech (rating 9.3) Average price of dorms from: £8.35 a night Average flight price from UK to Morocco: £200 return