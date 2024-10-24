These Are The Top Baby Names Of 2024

Muhammad Iqbal via Getty Images Beautiful portrait of baby with white blanket - Stock photo

As we move through the final months of 2024, the folks at BabyCenter are taking a look back at the baby name trends that defined this year. On Monday, the parenting resource released its annual report on parents’ favourite names.

For the fourth consecutive year, Olivia is the top name for girls, while Noah remains at No. 1 for boys for a second year. Amelia, Emma, Sophia and Charlotte round out the girl names list as they did in 2023 ― as do Liam, Oliver, Elijah and Mateo on the boys’ side.

Although the top names are quite similar to last year’s rankings, there were still some notable changes. Ellie rose six spots from No. 15 to No. 9, but Luna and Evelyn dropped down the list. Meanwhile, Asher overtook Leo and Luca, and Ezra jumped up one spot.

Beyond the top 10 names, BabyCenter identified some other interesting shifts, like the rising popularity of E-names for boys and -lee or -lyn endings for girls. And after decades as a mainstay, the name Sarah is no longer in the top 100 list.

“Seeing the perennial classic Sarah fall out of the top 100 for the first time in 60 years was a shocker,” Rebekah Wahlberg, a baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, told HuffPost. “I work with a bunch of Sarahs and I can’t even tell you how many I’ve known growing up. So it’s a little sad to see the name decline ― there’s a lot of nostalgia with a timeless name like Sarah. But Gen Alpha and Gen Beta kids will grow up and have their own version of Sarah ― maybe Olivia?”

BabyCenter compiles its list based on data from the more than 500,000 babies born in 2024 to parents who shared their names with the website and/or app. Keep scrolling for the top 10 names for boys and girls this year.

Girls

Olivia Amelia Emma Sophia Charlotte Isabella Ava Mia Ellie Luna

Boys