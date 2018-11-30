These Are The Type Of People You ALWAYS Meet On A Business Trip

In the office, everyone adopts a professional demeanour.

It’s always surprising to discover Kevin from accounts is a hardcore raver, or Jaya the receptionist has an extensive collection of porcelain dolls. Perhaps these things are best left as secrets.

Research by Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts shows most people see business trips as ‘an opportunity to focus on their personal goals and get ahead in all aspects of their life, not just work’, and value the opportunity to have more ‘human interactions’.

Which means someone is bound to let loose a little too much, but we all know the trip would be just a little less colourful if they didn’t...

See how many business travellers you recognise below:

The Wine o’Clocker

Believes the holy grail after meetings lies at the hotel bar. Knows the best clubs in the city. Most likely to wear, say or do something that goes way too far.

The Workaholic

You thought they’d let loose on this trip, but nope, gone the other way. The professional surroundings have opened up a world of ideas to make this trip work more efficiently for all.

The Freedom Fighter

Believes work ends at 6 o’clock. Everyone has the right to treat the rest of the time as a holiday.

The No-Nonsense Optimist

Loves every part of the trip – the work, the place, and if there’s time to play, well that’s a bonus. Most likely to say, “This is a great experience! Enjoy it for what it is!”