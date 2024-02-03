Good News – These Foods Could Be Better For Oral Health Than Mouthwash

HuffPost recently revealed why you should never use mouthwash after brushing your teeth and, after decades of thinking this was the best thing for your oral hygiene, you may be a little concerned about what this could mean for your health.

Well, research published in the scientific journal Nature might have exactly the solution you’re looking for, with the added bonus that the best mouthwash alternative doesn’t just help with oral health.

If you don’t like the taste of mouthwash, find that you tend to react to ingredients in them or you’re just looking for an alternative that offers the same protections to your mouth and teeth, look no further than, uh, leafy greens.

How leafy greens can help with your oral health

Of course, we know how good vegetables are for our health. According to the NHS, fruit and vegetables are a good source of vitamins and minerals, including folate, vitamin C and potassium.

They’re an excellent source of dietary fibre, which can help to maintain a healthy gut and prevent constipation and other digestion problems. A diet high in fibre can also reduce your risk of bowel cancer.

However, the research published in Nature revealed that leafy greens specifically contain a molecule called ‘nitrate’ which offers potentially even great benefits for oral health as well as the potential to be a natural alternative for oral disease.

Additionally, according to The Conversation, athletes can protect their teeth against acidic sports drinks and gels by drinking beetroot juice.

What are leafy greens and how much of them should we eat every day?

A generous helping of leafy greens will help with preventative oral healthcare and according to Healthline, these are the best leafy greens to add to your diet:

Kale

Spinach

Cabbage

Romaine Lettuce

Swiss Chard

Rocket

Bok Choy