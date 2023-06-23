UK Gardeners Can Create Wildflower Gardens By Following These Simple Steps

To start your wildflower garden, remove any weeds you might have, as they could take over the garden once you plant all your plants.

Autumn’s generally the best time to plant seeds, but you can always buy plants from a garden centre if you’d like to plant out now.

You want to pick quite a large, flat area that gets sun, so you can plant out a variety of gorgeous flowers.

You’re often told to add fertiliser to soil, but the RSPB recommends reducing the fertility by removing the top three to six inches of topsoil, using a turf cutter, or a spade and muscle-power.

Scatter your seeds randomly if sowing in the autumn, or start arranging where you’d like all your plants to go and start digging holes to plant them.

If you’re seed scattering, simply water and leave until spring when the first buds will start appearing.