These 4 Spices Could Lower Your Risk Of Developing Dementia

944,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the UK, a number which is expected to rise to over 1.1 million people by 2030, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

With this in mind, protecting and supporting our brain health as much as possible is vital.

Alzheimer’s Research UK stated: “There’s no sure-fire way to prevent dementia yet, because some of the things that shape our risk, including our age and our genes, we can’t change.

“But others, like our diet and the things we do to challenge our brains, we can. In fact, the latest evidence suggests that up to 40% of all cases of dementia are linked to factors that we may be able to influence.”

However, only a third of people in the UK realise that it’s possible to reduce their dementia risk.

One place to start with protecting brain health, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), is with the spices that we use to season and add texture to our everyday meals.

Spices to protect brain health

Turmeric

The curcumin contained in turmeric reduces inflammation, offering preventative health benefits for a range of diseases including diabetes, arthritis and Alzheimer’s disease.

Turmeric is most often found in curry but can be used in a range of dishes for both seasoning and colouring as just a touch of the seasoning adds a deep yellow appearance.

Saffron

The world’s most expensive spice offers a range of health benefits as well as a gorgeous golden hue. Saffron has been found to reduce depression symptoms as well as improving memory function.

Black pepper

Yes, good old black pepper! Studies have found that piperine, the primary component in black pepper, can help improve brain function and lower depression symptoms.

Additionally, UPMC said: “It’s also great to pair with other foods and spices, especially turmeric, because it may improve the bioavailability of nutrients in other foods, meaning your body absorbs more of the good stuff from what you eat.”

Sage

A consistent staple in kitchen cupboards, sage has been found to improve memory in low doses. Higher doses have also elevated mood and increased alertness, calmness and contentedness, according to Healthline.