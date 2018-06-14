EDITION
    14/06/2018 07:00 BST | Updated 29 minutes ago

    These Sustainable Life Swaps Will Save You Money

    Save the planet, and your cash

    Sometimes, it’s easy to assume that choosing the eco-friendly option is going to be more costly. Turns out, this isn’t the case. We’ve rounded up the ten easiest things you can do to love that sustainable life – and save money at the same time.

    Invest in a reusable water bottle

    Instead of being stung for a couple of quid every time you buy a bottle of water at the train station or on your lunch, be more like Lily Cole and refill your reusable water bottle with tap water and cut down on your plastic usage and spending.

    Sam Edwards via Getty Images

    Buy a bag of sustainable coffee, a cafetière and a flask

    Instead of contributing to the drain on both planetary resources and your own pay check by buying takeaway cup of coffee every morning, make your own. Join the ranks of coffee snobs, it feels good.

    Pexels

    Go vintage

    It’s still in fashion, and much better for the planet than binge buying five tops in five different colours off the high street. Either that, or clothes swap with your mates.

    ViewApart

    Replace your light bulbs with LED lights

    Due to the longer lifespan of LED lights, you will save the pennies in the long run if you invest. Plus, they’re more energy efficient. Double win.

    Pexels

    Use a laundry rack when possible

    Only use your tumble dryer with bedding and towels. Unless there’s a heatwave outside, in which case take full advantage of the natural drying properties of the sun.

    Pexels

    Walk to work, or car share

    If you live close enough, try to take a couple of days a week at least to walk. If not, you’re cutting down on the environmental and economic cost of your commute if you share with a friend or colleague.

    Pexels

    Take shorter showers

    Shaving one minute off your shower time saves almost a thousand gallons of water a year.

    stockcolors via Getty Images

    Make your own cleaning products

    Good news: you probably already own all the ingredients to make your own kitchen cleaner. Apple cider vinegar, water and a spray bottle are all you need. 

    Tatomm via Getty Images
