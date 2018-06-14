These Sustainable Life Swaps Will Save You Money

Sometimes, it’s easy to assume that choosing the eco-friendly option is going to be more costly. Turns out, this isn’t the case. We’ve rounded up the ten easiest things you can do to love that sustainable life – and save money at the same time.

Invest in a reusable water bottle

Instead of being stung for a couple of quid every time you buy a bottle of water at the train station or on your lunch, be more like Lily Cole and refill your reusable water bottle with tap water and cut down on your plastic usage and spending.