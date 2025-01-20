These Three Companies Flourished By Adopting Training And Employment Schemes

DfE Veolia has successfully engaged current colleagues to reskill and upskill through apprenticeships too.

Investing in training and employment schemes isn’t just a strategy for closing skills gaps—it’s a proven formula for success.

Among senior decision makers at SMEs in England, 74% have reported seeing a business benefit from offering technical education schemes, and 73% agree that they can be more agile by adopting upskilling practices, according to research by Skills for Life and British Chambers of Commerce.

This is especially true for businesses in the green economy, which is growing rapidly but demands specialised skills—many technological—that educational curricula often don’t address. To tackle this, Veolia, a resource management company focused on ecological transformation with 14,000 UK based employees, launched apprenticeships, recruiting from Skills Bootcamps and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) to fill diverse roles and build the skills needed to secure its future.

Firstly to address its HGV driver shortage, a nationwide challenge, Veolia partnered with Telford College to recruit newly qualified drivers through HGV Skills Bootcamps. The partnership led to individuals securing permanent contracts and now provides a regular route to employment, benefitting both the organisation and potential employees. To bridge a critical chemistry skills gap, Veolia also launched a Higher Technical Qualification trainee program, and has been recruiting new trainees for upcoming roles.

The benefits of these training and employment schemes are significant. Veolia’s Chief Human Resources Officer for Northern Europe, Beth Whittaker highlights returns on investment through fresh ideas, innovative thinking, and high employee engagement and retention. “There’s a myth that apprenticeships are for younger learners or those at the start of their careers, but Veolia has successfully engaged current colleagues to reskill and upskill through apprenticeships too, which has been extremely effective in building a sustainable workforce,” says Whittaker.

Nathan Pearce, a 38-year-old District Heating Apprentice, values working with a mentor who was once an apprentice, gaining additional qualifications, and joining more courses. “I’m now part of the apprentice alumni, where I mentor new apprentices coming into the business, supporting their learning and development,” he says. “It’s a new experience for me, but it’s rewarding to reflect on how far I’ve come.”

Recruiting curious, engaged staff

It’s not just large enterprises that can enhance workforce skills with free, flexible training and employment schemes. Armultra, a family-run business in Great Yarmouth with 170 employees, identified a skills shortage and partnered with East Coast College and other regional employers to create a 12-week Engineering Skills Bootcamp; aiming to address industry-wide gaps while supporting Armultra’s growth.

As a specialist in fabrication and engineering services for industries ranging from offshore construction and renewable energy to food production, Armultra has benefited significantly from Skills Bootcamps. These schemes have introduced entry-level skills that pave the way for future expansion.

“We were delighted to retain two Skills Bootcampers from the second cohort we supported, and both are thriving,” says director Tom Beales. “Our new apprentice Reece applied through our standard recruitment process, and his Skills Bootcamp experience helped him stand out.” The other Skills Bootcamp graduate now excels as an operative, a role he discovered with Armultra. In addition to supporting Skills Bootcamp learners, the company hires three apprentices annually and offers internships and work placements.

Beales encourages other employers to consider Skills Bootcamps. “They provide entry-level skills that can be developed to address specific gaps,” he explains. “It’s a great way to safely bring in talent while introducing individuals to our sector.” While employers put time and resources towards supporting participants, Beales sees that as invaluable as it develops dedicated and engaged future employees and also meets broader industry needs.

Fresh perspectives and a productivity boost

Two years ago, Redpack Packaging Machinery in Norfolk was approached by the local technical college to host T Level students on industry placement. Since then, it has welcomed four students, a decision General Manager Gary Howard is glad they made. “They’ve been a brilliant asset, full of enthusiasm, motivation, and commitment,” he says. “Their technical qualification gives them the knowledge needed for a meaningful industry placement, which work experience students don’t always have.”

Redpack, which manufactures flow wrap machines for wrapping products like cheese, bread, crisps, and cosmetics, offers students a 360-degree experience. Over 45 days, students rotate through different areas, including electrical, design, fitting, assembly, and testing. With support from the college, the industry placement always flies by, and the benefits are immediate. Students quickly become productive, and mentoring them has boosted the professional development of Redpack’s 85 employees. “You know it’s a success when colleagues compete to mentor the next student!” says Howard.