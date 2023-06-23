TikTok @kieranneeunice and @aurikatariina Kieranne Eunice and Auri on TikTok

Listen, we don’t need to get too into it, but I haven’t quite shaken off the TikTok addiction that I developed during lockdown.

Whether it’s cooking videos, storytimes or just another Harry Styles fancam, I can’t get enough of the clock app and I am losing all potential evening productivity by mindlessly scrolling it.

However, one corner of Tiktok has me motivated to scrub my home – something I am not usually a fan of. With vloggers documenting cleaning their houses and cleaning professionals giving tips on the most niche household issues, it’s hard to not want to join in on the fun.

Take for example, lovely Ann Russell.

Ann has accumulated 2.4 million followers on her TikTok with her no-nonsense approach to cleaning. She doesn’t shame people into cleaning and doesn’t pretend her home is immaculate.

She just gives helpful tips on cleaning and maintaining your home:

Then there’s Kieranne Eunice.

Kieranne is a mother of three and provides regular vlogs of her cleaning and tidying her home with cheerful, down-to-earth and often funny commentary.

Watching Kieranne just potter around and tidy her home for some reason is not only super entertaining but also really motivates me to have a quick spruce around my own home.

And I’m not alone! Kieranne has over 65,000 followers on TikTok and it’s so easy to see why.

Auri is a professional cleaner and she frequently cleans the homes of sick, depressed, and disabled people for free.

For these people, their homes have become almost unlivable and her videos are more extreme than Anns or Kieranne’s. Just like both of those women though, there’s no judgement from Auri. She takes great joy in providing deep cleans and empathises with her customers.

They are surprisingly touching videos and incredibly popular with 9.5 million people following her account:

