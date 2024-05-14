These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

honglouwawa via Getty Images The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in the previous year.

The data is in! The Social Security Administration has released its official list of the most popular baby names of 2023.

For the fifth year in a row, Olivia remains the No. 1 name for girls after surpassing Emma in 2019. Meanwhile, Liam holds steady as the most popular name for boys for the seventh straight year.

Advertisement

The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names parents in the U.S. chose for babies born in the previous year. Although the top five names for girls and boys remain unchanged from 2022, there were some changes in the remainder of the top 10.

Mateo joined the top 10 for the first time ever last year as the sixth most popular name for boys. It only first entered the top 1,000 names list in 1995. Theodore also jumped up from No. 10 to No. 7, and Benjamin was knocked off the top 10 for the first time since joining the list in 2015.

William also fell from No. 6 to No. 10. As for the girls, Mia rose from No. 8 to No. 6, overtaking Isabella, which is now No. 7.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names of 2023.

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

Boys