They Shall Not Grow Old: Peter Jackson WW1 Documentary To Make TV Debut On Armistice Day

Peter Jackson’s critically-acclaimed film They Shall Not Now Old will make its television debut tonight as part of centenary commemorations.

The film by the Lord Of The Rings director presents never-before-seen archive footage of First World War soldiers on the frontline which has been restored, converted to 3D and hand-colourised.

Its airing on BBC Two at 9:30pm tonight follows the world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. Viewers can catch it again on iPlayer over the following days.