They Shall Not Grow Old: Peter Jackson WW1 Documentary To Make TV Debut On Armistice Day

Peter Jackson’s critically-acclaimed film They Shall Not Now Old will make its television debut tonight as part of centenary commemorations.
The film by the Lord Of The Rings director presents never-before-seen archive footage of First World War soldiers on the frontline which has been restored, converted to 3D and hand-colourised.
Its airing on BBC Two at 9:30pm tonight follows the world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. Viewers can catch it again on iPlayer over the following days.
A wealth of resources was poured into the documentary, bringing stories of the trenches to life with the help of lip-reading analysis and the voices of war veterans made possible by a partnership with the Imperial War Museum and BBC archives.
Sound is enhanced with a soundtrack on the 98-minute film and throughout the production, the only voices the viewer will hear are those of the troops.
Those curious about the production process can catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse on What Do Artists Do All Day on BBC Four at 7:30pm on Monday.