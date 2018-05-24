With the bank holiday weather threatening glorious sunshine mixed with thunder, humidity and rain; it’s pretty hard to plan ahead. Wherever you are this weekend though - whether that’s at home, the city or the coast - you can have a good time. Here’s our ultimate guide to cruising through the bank holiday in style, regardless of what the unpredictable British weather throws at you. A word of warning though, take a jacket (just in case). SATURDAY Head for brunch: Enjoy a leisurely lie in on Saturday (it’s good for your health, FYI) and then head out for some late morning grub. If you’re feeling adventurous, invite a few friends and make it a bottomless brunch.

Go on a bike ride: What better way to enjoy the afternoon than by hiring a bike - or dusting off your own - and exploring your local surroundings. If you’re at home, cycle to places you’ve never been before. If you’re enjoying a weekend away, head to a tourist hotspot so you can take in some culture at the end. (Obviously don’t cycle if you’ve sunk four Bloody Mary’s at brunch - go for a walk instead.)

Visit a market: Weekend markets are made for bank holiday weekends - whether it’s a food market, vintage market or even a car boot sale, get your haggle on and treat yourself to something unique.

Explore a National Trust site: When in doubt, there’s always the National Trust. If you’ve got kids, or perhaps you just fancy something a bit different, why not head to a nearby site and take a picnic? Check out nearby spots here by entering your postcode.

SUNDAY Hit the beach: For a lot of places across the UK, Sunday seems to be in for the best weather - so it’s time to make the most of it. If you’re close to the coast, why not venture to the seaside for a truly British day filled with 99 Flakes, fish and chips, arcade games and, of course a paddle in the sea.

Go for a swim: Whether it’s in the ocean, your local lido or a nearby swimming pool, fit in some exercise while the weather’s toasty. Just make sure you keep topping up your sun cream if outdoors, as a new report suggests your water resistant SPF might not be offering the level of protection you think.

Light up the BBQ: If the weather’s good why not nip to your local supermarket, grab some burgers, colourful peppers or halloumi and light up the barbecue? If you don’t own one, we highly recommend this £10 bucket BBQ which is perfect for the park or small gardens.

Head to a rooftop bar or beer garden: No early morning alarms on Monday means you can spend Sunday evening sipping rosé or pale ale at a nearby beer garden or rooftop bar. Invite your pals, watch the sun set and bask in the knowledge you’ve got another day of fun. (Remember: you can always take the party indoors if it rains.)

MONDAY Hit the sales: The best thing about a bank holiday that sits late in the month is that it also coincides with payday (well, for a lot of people anyway). If you’ve had your eye on something for a while or you’re in need of a new toaster, now’s the time to splurge as you’ll probably find some hefty discounts. Hungover? Get online and order it from the comfort of your sofa.

Pot some plants: If the rain holds off it might be worthing heading to your local garden centre, grabbing some plants and getting creative with your garden or balcony area - although steer clear of anything too adventurous as the Royal College of Surgeons said there was a spike in DIY and gardening accidents this time last year.

Devour afternoon tea: Whether you make it at home or head to a local eatery, treat yourself to afternoon tea and prepare to make all your colleagues jealous on Tuesday. If you’re strapped for cash buy some scones and clotted cream, crack open your jar of jam (the one that’s been sat in your cupboard for ages), stick on the kettle and sit outdoors with your DIY cream tea.

