5 Exciting Things To Do In Malta To Celebrate Christmas This Year

Courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority Fairyland Malta

They say “good things come in small packages,” and when it comes to Malta, which has a population of just over half-a-million inhabitants and a total area of 122m², that’s a sentiment that describes the country perfectly.

An archipelago made up of islands including Malta, Gozo and Comino, the country is one of those jewelbox destinations that really has something for everyone.

With its striking coastline and culture-packed calendar, it’s an idyllic place to visit if you’re in search of mouthwatering Mediterranean food, memorable walks and a country steeped in a mix of history that dates all the way back to the megalithic era. The capital city of Valletta — a UNESCO World Heritage site — is known for its unpretentious charm and buzzy atmosphere.

Of course, there’s also the climate, which averages a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius by day and 16 degrees Celsius in the evenings (yes, that’s year-round), so it offers some winter sun for those looking to escape the UK’s dropping temps. In fact, Malta is one of the top places to visit in the festive months for those looking for a warmer December getaway that is still packed with tons of Christmas spirit.

Here are some of the memorable activities you can book if you’re tempted by a Maltese holiday this Christmas, whether you’re going as a couple, with a group of friends or your young family:

Take in the lights on the Magical Illuminated Trail

Courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority THE MAGICAL ILLUMINATED TRAIL

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a festival of lights. Malta’s Magical Illuminated Trail not only offers the opportunity to see hundreds of twinkling light sculptures, but also a chance to take in the 16th century Verdala Palace, which doubles as the summer residence for Malta’s president, after-hours. The nighttime lights display includes thousands of glittering fairy lights, projections, larger-than-life animal illuminations, luminous lanterns, twinkling paths and tunnels of light.

Run away to the circus with Cirque du Soleil’s Fieri

Nothing says “festive season” quite like tickets to a spectacular show, and Cirque du Soleil’s memorable performances never disappoint with their combination of masterful storytelling, gravity-defying movements and boundary-pushing style. Inspired by Maltese history and created exclusively for Malta, Cirque du Soleil’s Fieri is presented through eight different tableaux, a reference to the eight points of the Maltese Cross, each of which play on an aspect of Malta’s colourful and varied cultural influences and heritage. Expect the usual: elaborate costumes, lighting as art and mind-blowing acrobatics and aerialists. And then some: Fieri also includes singers and a band.

Listen to Christmas classics in an ornate 16th century Italian church

December is a month of sights, smells and sounds. What’s Christmas without choirs and carolers? Head to Valletta’s St. Catherine of Italy Church, which is hosting a Christmas Classics lunchtime concert this month, featuring performances by classical vocalist Hannah Tong and harpist Jacob Portelli. The hour-long showcase includes classical music like Domine Deus, Rex Coelestis from Vivaldi’s Gloria, William Gomez’s Ave Maria, The Little Road to Bethlehem by Michael Head and Mozart’s Laudate Dominum.

Say hi to Santa and Co. in Fairyland — Santa’s City

Courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority Fairyland Malta

Just because the temperatures aren’t Arctic doesn’t mean Santa won’t be coming to town. Fairyland turns Valletta’s Pjazza Tritoni into Santa City this December, with a range of attractions including Rudolph’s Wheel Ferris wheel (for sky-high views of the city), an ice rink and festive cabins with hot drinks and treats. Of course, there will also be an opportunity to chat with the man in red himself, who may have a little pressie or two for the kiddos. Just be sure you’re not on the ‘Naughty’ list…

Ring in the new year with the Malta Spectacular 2021

A night out on the town with a bevy of Malta’s most talented performers? Sounds like just the ticket to finish off 2021 on a high note. The Malta Spectacular is an evening of surprises and celebration as 60 performers take to the stage for singing, dancing, comedy, circus and more. There’s even a panto-style Dame (Edward Mercìeca), musical numbers from Sister Act, The Greatest Showman and Fame and mind tricks from mentalist Michael Mock.