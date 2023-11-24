This 1 Sitting Position Will Help You Poo When Constipated

While it’s maybe not the most comfortable topic of conversation, constipation is very common and in fact, according to NHS Inform, 1 in 7 adults and up to 1 in 3 children in the UK has constipation at any one time.

If you’ve been in the throes of it, you’ll know that sometimes, it feels like there’s absolutely nothing you can do to get things moving down there and all the hints and tips you can find just don’t make a dent.

However, one doctor on TikTok has shared a tip that she said will help you to, “poop very fast”.

The sitting position which will help relieve constipation

According to the doctor, if you’re struggling with constipation, you should pull one leg up when you sit on the toilet, bend it to the side and then bend your body towards that same side that your knee is facing.

This seating position is actually similar to a yoga position named, ‘half spinal twist’. While the traditional yoga position has you seated on a mat or soft surface, this twisting of the spine in combination with bent legs is actually one of the yoga positions recommended by Medical News Today for easing constipation.

Of course, if you have ongoing issues with constipation that aren’t eased by quick tricks or dietary changes, it’s essential that you visit your GP to ensure it’s nothing more serious.

What are the symptoms of constipation?

According to the NHS, it’s likely to be constipation if:

you have not had a poo at least 3 times during the last week or you’re pooing less often than usual

the poo is unusually large or small and is dry, hard or lumpy

you are straining or in pain when you have a poo

you feel like you haven’t fully emptied your bowels

you may also have a stomach ache or feel unwell