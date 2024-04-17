This 1 Skin Change Could Be An Early Warning Sign Of Diabetes, According To A Doctor

According to Diabetes UK, 4.3 million people in the UK live with diabetes. Additionally, 850,000 people could be living with diabetes who are yet to be diagnosed.

While diabetes is a chronic condition which impacts the entire body, the condition is manageable once diagnosed.

According to the NHS, there are no lifestyle changes you can make to lower your risk of type 1 diabetes. However, you can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes through healthy eating, regular exercise and achieving a healthy body weight.

Some of the symptoms that indicate diabetes are:

feeling very thirsty

peeing more frequently than usual, particularly at night

feeling very tired

weight loss and loss of muscle bulk

itching around the penis or vagina, or frequent episodes of thrush

blurred vision

If you are experiencing any of those, speak to your doctor.

However, according to Dr Maksims Mukans, a renowned bariatric surgeon, one often-overlooked indicator of potential pre-diabetes or diabetes is changes in the skin.

Changes in the skin that could indicate diabetes

Dr Mukans said: “Many people may not realise that certain skin conditions can be linked to underlying issues such as insulin resistance, which is a hallmark of pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes.”

He pointed out that one common symptom linked with these conditions is darkening of the skin in specific areas, particularly around the neck, armpits and groin.

This condition, known as acanthosis nigricans, often suggests insulin resistance and can occur before diabetes develops.

Dr Mukans explained: “Acanthosis nigricans is not just a cosmetic concern, it’s a potential red flag for underlying metabolic dysfunction

“Anyone noticing such changes in their skin should consider consulting a healthcare professional for further evaluation. Ignoring these signs could be playing into the hands of a silent killer.”

Dr Mukans also warned that wounds that are slow to heal could be an early sign of the disease. This is because diabetes can impair the body’s ability to heal wounds and injuries. Slow healing of cuts, bruises, or infections, particularly on the feet, can be a warning sign of compromised blood flow and nerve damage associated with the condition.

