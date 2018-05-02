A 27-Year-Old Has Invented A Biodegradable Water Bottle To Help The Environment

A graduate inventor who left his job in oil and gas has designed a biodegradable water bottle to give consumers an alternative to plastic - which can take up to 1,000 years to degrade.

James Longcroft, a Durham university chemistry graduate who lives in Edinburgh, is hoping to crowdfund £25,000 to scale up development of his bottle brand, called Choose Water - and he is already well on the way to securing funding.

Longcroft told HuffPost UK he’d already had conversations with some of the UK’s biggest retailers about the bottles, which are made from recycled paper and a waterproof lining.